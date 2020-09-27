Crafted in Greensboro closing early Sunday after worker tests positive, will remain closed until Wednesday at earliest

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crafted – the Art of the Taco in Greensboro is closing early on Sunday after a worker tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the restaurant.

Crafted will remain closed until Wednesday at the earliest.

The full statement is provided below:

“GREENSBORO LOCATION ONLY: We will be closing early today and will remain closed until Wednesday at the earliest. In an effort to be 100% transparent we had ONE team member test positive for Covid-19. While we are adamant about everyone wearing mask while in the building we are choosing to err on the extreme side of caution and close so that our team members who may have been exposed to this individual can use this time to go get tested. Once we have received their results we will reopen to the public. We also want to be sure that we are not allowing this to spread any further within our team. Thank you for your understanding while we ensure the safety of our team, their families and you as our guests.”