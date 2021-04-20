Coyote spotted in Winston-Salem; What you need to know to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Residents in the Winston-Salem area have had an incline of coyote sightings in their neighborhood.

Some people said they have seen a coyote in Miller Park searching for food after dark.

In the warmer weather, coyotes start to roam even more in neighborhoods with lots of food sources.

Coyotes mating season is from January to March, so don’t be alarmed if you see them traveling with their packs and young.

What do I do if I see a coyote?

Christina Howell, Public Affairs Officer said not to approach the coyote and don’t make eye contact. You don’t want the animal to feel threatened.

Coyotes are unlikely to be aggressive toward humans unless you are near their den.

Although coyotes may look at small dogs as prey, they’re more likely to see them as competition.

It’s best to let your neighbors know that coyotes are in the area so they can also protect their families and friends.

If you see a coyote, don’t call animal services. Coyotes are considered wildlife, so you should contact the state wildlife service.

Here are the recommendations from the North Carolina Wildlife Service:

Stand tall and be assertive.

Haze the coyote until it leaves the area. Hazing can be done by waving your arms, making loud noises and/or throwing small objects in a coyote’s direction. To learn more about hazing watch the following instructional videos:

“How to Haze a Coyote” by Public Health Madison & Dane County (Wisconsin)

“How to Haze Coyotes” by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

“What To Do if You See a Coyote” by Narragansett Bay Coyote Study

Do not run away. Running away from a coyote could trigger its instinct to chase.

Report coyotes if you suspect they have rabies. If a coyote fails to respond to direct hazing or acts aggressively for no reason, report this to your local animal control. Animal control cannot remove coyotes for being in the area, but may respond if a wild animal is posing an immediate threat to human safety.

For more information on coyotes in North Carolina, visit the state wildlife service website.