COVID relief bill impact helps Triad families still struggling

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Despite trillions of dollars in extra aid and businesses starting to reopen, many families are still struggling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Greensboro mom told FOX8, despite the signs of normalcy, financially there’s a long way to go.

“You’re having all these random expenses with unknown territory ahead of you,” Holly Lee said.

She was working three jobs before the pandemic to help pay the bills.

The massage therapist had her own practice, while also teaching swim lessons and working for a physical therapy pain clinic.

It was all gone in a matter of days.

“Everything shut down, basically,” Lee said.

She had no way to bring in any money.

“I was starting to do really well and make money again, and pay off credit cards and thinks like that,” Lee said. “So it was devastating really.”

While her husband was able to keep working, it just wasn’t enough.

“It was definitely very scary. [I thought] what am I going to do? How am I going to do this,” she said.

Twelve months later, things are only now starting to look up.

“I’m still trying to rebuild my private practice because I wasn’t able to go back to my other part-time jobs,” Lee said.

Some of her clients are only now beginning to feel comfortable coming in for private massage therapy sessions in a room at her rental home.

But Lee said there’s a long road ahead of them.

“We’re still playing catchup,” she said. “You have all of these back bills, back pays… things that, for a year, have been building up.”

The road to recovery for the Lee family starts with the stimulus money coming in from the COVID-19 Relief Plan.

It couldn’t have come at a better time for them.

February’s ice storm brought a tree down on their home, forcing the family to look elsewhere to a place to live.

Luckily, they found a rental home not too far away.

While insurance is helping them, it’s one more bill and problem added to Lee’s long list.

“There are so many people still struggling. It’s been a year,” she said. “The ramifications of this are going to last, far past when the numbers start coming down and we open back up.”

Lee told FOX8 she thinks it’s going to be six months to a year for her, and other people who lost their jobs, to really recover from this.

She said she’s just grateful for the money coming in that will help her family get through this.