COVID cases putting a strain on Davidson County Schools

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County is in the COVID-19 critical red zone. The spike in new cases is starting to put a strain on Davidson County Schools. On Monday more than 100 teachers were not inside a classroom and on Friday the number neared 200.

The school district’s COVID-19 dashboard from December 4-11 reports 99 Davidson County Schools employees and 402 students are out sick with the coronavirus or in quarantine from a potential exposure.

“We certainly have seen an increase in teachers and staff members that have received a quarantine order,” Davison County Schools Superintendent Emily Lipe said.

On Monday six central office employees covered for teachers at North Davidson High School, where five employees tested positive and six are in quarantine.

“They’ve filled in those cracks rather than closing,” said Paul Piatkowski, who teaches English at North Davidson High School. He said teaching in-person is too risky for the health of some teachers and their families.

It leaves teachers to use sick days or personal days to avoid potential exposure.

“We’re seeing teachers that are very concerned about that and moving into different districts because the other districts need people,” he said.

Lipe told FOX8 schools are short on substitutes to cover the absences.

“All of the absences that we’re seeing right now in some of our schools aren’t due to COVID-19,” she said. “Many of our teachers have other obligations or medical appointments that are not COVID related and would cause them to be absent from school.”

Over the weekend Davidson County surpassed 6,500 cumulative positive COVID-19 results according to the health department. In a statement, Health Director Lillian Koontz told FOX8, “There is no data supporting that the school setting is driving the dramatic increase in cases we are seeing in our community.”

The county averages nearly 100 new coronavirus case per day with a positivity rate of 12.4%.

“We continue to closely monitor cases and investigate for the possibility of transmission within the school setting, at this time cases of in-school transmission are low,” Koontz said.

School leaders will continue with in-person learning for now. If a student or staff member tests positive for the coronavirus they’re encouraged to self-report it to school administrators.