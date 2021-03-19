COVID boosters? Health experts say annual vaccines may be recommended

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Millions of people across the U.S. have already been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but some big questions remain: Will we be lining up year after year to get booster shots? And will you have to get the same type of vaccine each time?

Researchers are studying this very issue right now, but local doctors told FOX 46 it’s likely that COVID-19 booster shots will be recommended every year.

Health experts are racing to get as many people vaccinated as possible to make sure the coronavirus doesn’t mutate so much that the current vaccines can’t keep up.

“As of right now, it does protect but once more mutations happen,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer of StarMed. “We are worried it’s going to get out of hand.”

Right now, pharmaceutical companies are starting to do trials to figure out exactly how often it will be recommended that people get booster shots, but doctors say it could easily turn out to be every year.

“I think we don’t know the answer to the booster question. I’m not going to be surprised if there are, as with the flu shot, tweaks to the mRNA vaccines on a yearly basis to provide a little more customizable protection against whatever variants are in the community at that time,” Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said.

The FDA is going to approve boosters based on the studies specific to each vaccine, so that would mean if you got Moderna the first round of vaccines, you would get Moderna for any follow-up vaccines. You wouldn’t switch, for example, to Pfizer for the second year.

“If we can get more people vaccinated before variations happen, then it’s not going to be as bad, but if the vaccination efforts are slow the problem becomes more people are going to be sick and more of those mutations will happen,” said Dr. Piramzadian.

With this first round of vaccines, you do have to get two doses with the Pfizer and Moderna shots, but a doctor tells FOX 46 that your booster–which again could happen every year–would just be one dose.