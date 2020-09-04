COVID-19 travel restrictions state by state

With the COVID-19 pandemic in near-constant fluctuation in the United States, the 50 states are having to adapt rapidly with their rules and regulations.

If you’re planning a family vacation or simply wish to travel to another state, it is important to be updated on the latest statewide regulations. While some US states have no restrictions, all their sites have important COVID-19 safety information, including possible face mask mandates in public settings. Check here for the latest on state mask mandates.

This list is alphabetical and includes links where you can get more information and updates:

Alabama

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Alabama. However, visitors should be aware of the state’s mask mandate and other rules effective through October 2. Check here for updates.

Alaska

Alaska’s latest travel protocols have been in effect since August 11. Visitors from other states must do one of the following:

— Submit a travel declaration and self-isolation plan online and arrive with proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

— Follow a plan that your employer filed with the state if you come for work.

— Buy a $250 COVID-19 test when you arrive and self-quarantine at your own expense until you get the results.

Alaska residents also have protocols they must follow for travel.

According to the CDC, “people in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, monitor their health, and follow directions from their state or local health department.” Leaving your home state to enter a state with a mandatory quarantine means you need one place to stay and to stay put. Check here for Alaska details and updates.

Arizona

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Arizona. Check here for updates.

Arkansas

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Arkansas. Check here for updates.

California

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in California. However, you should also check the status for wildfires before making plans. Check here for COVID-19 updates and possible local restrictions.

Colorado

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Colorado. Check here for updates.

Connecticut

Any traveler coming from a state that has a positive rate of 10 out of 100,000 people or a 10% or higher positivity rate must self-quarantine for 14 days. The traveler must have spent more than 24 hours in said state for the rule to apply. Everyone also needs to complete a travel health form.

Visitors can opt out of the 14-day quarantine in limited cases if they can provide proof that they have had a negative COVID-19 test in the past 72 hours.

There are currently 30 states — plus Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands — on the 10% or higher positivity list. The list is updated each Tuesday. Check here for updates and details.

Delaware

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Delaware. Check here for updates.

Florida

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Florida. You should check for local government requirements that might be stricter than the state’s rules before you go. Check here for updates.

Georgia

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Georgia. Check here for updates.

Hawaii

Anyone traveling to Hawaii must quarantine for 14 days after their arrival. Starting October 1 “at the earliest,” travelers can show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to avoid the quarantine.

Upon arrival, passengers are required to sign a form saying that they know about the 14-day quarantine and that it is a criminal offense should they violate it.

A mandatory, 14-day interisland self-quarantine has been reinstated, in part, through September 30. It applies to any person arriving to Kauai, Hawaii Island or Maui County (Maui, Molokai, Lanai), and traveling between these islands. It does not include interisland travelers arriving on Oahu.

The period of self-quarantine should begin upon arrival and last 14 days or the duration of the person’s stay on the island, whichever is shorter. Violating the quarantine orders could cost you a $5,000 fine and/or a year in prison.Check here for updates and details.

Idaho

In Ada County, which includes Boise, travelers coming from outside Idaho are “encouraged” to quarantine for 14 days. Check here for updates.

Illinois

There are no statewide restrictions, but a 14-day quarantine is required for visitors heading to Chicago from Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas..

The list of states on the quarantine list is updated each Tuesday. Check here for updates on the list of states and more information.

Indiana

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Indiana. Check here for updates.

Iowa

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Iowa. Check here for updates.

Kansas

If you’re in any of the following categories, you need to quarantine for 14 days after arrival in Kansas (this includes residents and visitors):

— Traveled to Aruba on or after August 27.

— Attended mass gathering events (out-of-state) of 500 people or more on or after August 11.

— Cruise ship or river cruise passengers

— International travel to the following countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice With Restrictions, including: China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil. Check here for updates and more details.

Kentucky

A travel advisory from July 20 stands: Visitors from states with a coronavirus testing positivity rate of 15% or more should quarantine for 14 days.

The states with 15% or higher as of September 4 were Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota and the US territory of Puerto Rico. Check here for updates.

Louisiana

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Louisiana. Check here for updates.

Maine

Travelers must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival or sign a form stating they’ve received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. You may also get tested upon arriving in Maine but must quarantine while awaiting results.

Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt from quarantining or having a negative test.Check here for updates.

Maryland

As of September 4,there were no statewide travel restrictions in Maryland. Check here for details.

Massachusetts

All visitors and residents must complete a travel form before arriving in Massachusetts (unless they are arriving from a statedesignated by the Department of Public Health as low risk — on September 4, those were Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming).

Travelers must “quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to your arrival in Massachusetts.”

Those waiting on test results need to quarantine until they receive their negative results. Failure to comply with these directives may result in a $500 fine. Check here for updates.

Michigan

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Michigan. Check here for updates.

Minnesota

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Minnesota. Check here for updates.

Mississippi

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Mississippi. Check here for updates.

Missouri

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Missouri. Check here for updates.

Montana

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Montana. Travel restrictions might vary at seven Native American reservations. Check here for updates.

Nebraska

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Nebraska. Check here for updates.

Nevada

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Nevada. Check here for updates.

New Hampshire

Those traveling from outside New England states (Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island) who are visiting for “an extended period of time” are asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. Check here for updates.

New Jersey

All travelers to New Jersey from states that have a COVID-19 testing positivity rate of 10% or higher or have 10 people test positive for every 100,000 residents is asked to quarantine for 14 days. This rule does not apply for visitors spending less than 24 hours in the state.

The state government is also asking travelers to fill out a voluntary survey regarding information about where they are traveling and their destination.

As of September 1, there were 33 states and US jurisdictions on the list. Check here for updates and most recent list of states.

New Mexico

People traveling from out-of-state are required to self-quarantine for 14 days or the length of their stay in New Mexico, whichever is shorter. On September 4, the state issued a list of exemptions: Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington, DC, Washington state and Wyoming Check here for updates.

New York

All travelers who have recently visited a state with a positive testing rate of 10% or higher over a seven-day rolling period or had a positive test rate of 10 or more per 100,000 residents must quarantine for 14 days. You can check on the most recent list here.

Those traveling by airplane must fill out a travel form before exiting the airport or face a fine of $2,000. Those traveling to New York through other methods such as cars and trains must fill out the form online. Check for updates here.

North Carolina

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in North Carolina. However, the state urges visitors to check local destinations with possible restrictions before traveling. Check here for updates.

North Dakota

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in North Dakota. Check here for updates.

Ohio

Travelers visiting Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or more must self-quarantine for 14 days. As of September 2 , the states on the list were Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, Nevada, North Dakota and South Dakota. This list updates each Wednesday. Check here for updates.

Oklahoma

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Oklahoma. Check here for updates.

Oregon

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Oregon. Check here for updates.

Pennsylvania

Visitors traveling from states with a high number of COVID-19 cases are asked to quarantine for 14 days.

As of September 4, they were Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas. Check here for updates and changes to the list of states.

Rhode Island

Those traveling to Rhode Island from a state that has a positive testing rate of 5% or more must quarantine for 14 days. Travelers can opt out of the quarantine if they can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their arrival. You can check that updated list of states here on this Google doc last updated on August 31.

Those waiting on test results must self-quarantine until a negative test result arrives. However, the state still recommends quarantining for 14 days as opposed to relying on a negative test result.

Travelers who check into a hotel or rental property will be required to sign a certificate compliance that verifies that they plan to quarantine for 14 days or that they’ve had a negative test. Check here for updates and details.

South Carolina

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in South Carolina. Check here for updates.

South Dakota

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in South Dakota. Check here for updates.

Tennessee

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Tennessee. Check here for updates.

Texas

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Texas. The state urges people to wear a mask, saying “an itty-bitty piece of cloth goes a long way towards keeping yourself and others healthy.” Check here for updates.

Utah

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Utah. Check here for updates.

Vermont

Most travelers visiting Vermont must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Any traveler arriving in a personal vehicle from a Northeast county that has less than 400 active cases of coronavirus per million peopledoes not need to quarantine upon arrival. The information is updated each Friday.

Vermont is allowing visitors to self-quarantine before they travel as long as they use a personal vehicle to travel. They must make minimal stops and follow precautions such as wearing a face mask or covering, washing their hands and staying six feet apart. They must self-quarantine for 14 days or for seven days if they receive a negative test.

If travelers use public transportation such as an airplane or bus, they must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival or for seven days followed by a negative COVID-19 test. Check here for updates.

Virginia

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Virginia. Check here for updates.

Washington, DC

Visitors traveling to or from a high-risk state must self-quarantine for 14 days. The restrictions exclude Virginia and Maryland.

There were 30 states on the list as of September 4. Check here for updates and a current list of states.

Washington state

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Washington state. Check here for updates.

West Virginia

As of September 4,there were no statewide travel restrictions in West Virginia. Check here for updates.

Wisconsin

There is no statewide quarantine mandate, but all visitors coming from elsewhere to Wisconsin are being asked to stay home as much as possible for 14 days upon arrival while checking for COVID-19 symptoms. Within Wisconsin, it is not recommended that people travel to other private or rental homes within the state. Check here for updates.

Wyoming

As of September 4, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Wyoming. Check here for updates.