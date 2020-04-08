COVID-19 testing site set up at Martinsville Speedway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTINSVILLE, Va. -- The first and only dedicated COVID-19 testing site for an area including Patrick and Henry counties in Virginia opened today at a very high-profile location.

A spot just outside the fourth turn of the famed Martinsville Speedway will be used to allow people who have been referred by a doctor to simply drive up and receive a test free of charge.

The site was put together by local agencies and will be mostly manned by volunteers.

Testing will be done on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon until 4 p.m.

People having the tests can expect results in three to five days and follow-ups will be done by their doctors.

They plan to keep the site open as long as it is needed.