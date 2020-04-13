COVID-19 test results from unknown address sent to NC, making case count appear higher than it is, Alamance County health officials say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Officials with the Alamance County Health Department released a statement Monday, saying that the NC DHHS is reporting an unusually high increase in coronavirus cases because test results from an unknown address are being sent to North Carolina.

Officials say the results do not accurately reflect the number of people in NC with COVID-19.

The full statement is provided below:

“The NC DHHS COVID-19 case count map is reporting an unusually high increase in COVID-19 cases on April 13. This increase is due to a large batch of LabCorp test results with no addresses listed.

Because LabCorp is headquartered in Alamance County, when they have positive communicable disease test results with no address listed, the results default to Burlington because of the location of LabCorp and are then reported by default to the Alamance County Health Department.

The Health Department has notified partners at Labcorp, they have identified that the results are for another state and are working to reassign those results to the proper jurisdiction.

This may take some time. We apologize for any concern or distress this may cause the public.

Alamance County’s current case count this morning is 39. Twenty-one (21) of these confirmed

cases have been released from isolation by the Health Department.

Of the remaining 18 active cases, 3 are receiving care in a hospital.

Thank you all for your continued support and commitment to protecting yourselves and others. We can’t do this work without you!”