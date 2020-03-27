COVID-19 Payout: When checks will be sent and how much they’ll be

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Trump Administration says help is on the way in the form of a stimulus check. But how much help exactly? And when will it come?

For individuals, you will see up to $1,200, but if you make more than $75,000, your check, will be less.

Anyone making more than $99,000 won't see any money at all.

For couples, or people who file jointly, you will see up to $2,400. That amount will decease for couples making more than $150,000 and couples making more than $198,000 won't receive anything.

So who is eligible for these payments?

The answer is pretty much everyone, unless you are not a legal U.S. Citizen or you are claimed as a deduction on someone else's tax return.

Getting that money to you is also going to be fairly simple.

First, your income will be based on your 2019 tax filing. If you haven’t filed yet, they will use your 2018 filing.

The stimulus money will be direct deposited using the bank account from your tax return.

President Trump wants these payments made starting April 6, but keep in mind during the 2008 recession, payments took more than a month to process.

If you're still a bit confused, don't worry. The government will be mailing everyone a letter to your last known address telling you how much money you'll receive as well as how it's going to get to you.