COVID-19 patients recovering quickly after being treated with experimental drug

Right now health experts are working around the clock to find a treatment for COVID-19.

And a doctor leading up clinical trials for a drug called remdesivir says they’re getting good results.

Doctor Kathleen Mullane said COVID-19 patients who have been getting the drug have been recovering quickly with most going home in less than a week.

Initially, remdesivir was tested to see if it could help people who had the Ebola virus, but it didn’t do much.

But multiple studies in animals showed the drug could potentially prevent and treat coronaviruses related to COVID-19 with the World Health Organization pointing to its potential back in February.

There is no control group in this study, so everyone is getting the drug, which means it’s difficult to point to the drug itself as the cause of the improvement.

But there are hundreds of trial sites around the world right now, and thousands are part of the study.

Gilead, the company that makes remdesivir, said it expected results from the trial by the end of the month.