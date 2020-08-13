COVID-19 pandemic changing what home buyers want in a house

The coronavirus pandemic is changing what home buyers want in a house.

There’s a greater demand for homes that can combine work, school and recreation needs under one roof.

Triad Realtors are seeing more people interested in homes with pools or bonus rooms that can be easily converted into a home gym or office space.

“I think people have spent way more time in their homes and have realized the importance of having a place that feels like a sanctuary,” Berkshire Hathaway Realtor Melissa Greer said.

Team members at Smith Marketing, a local real estate company that specializes in new construction, are seeing new projects move away from the traditional layout to accommodate buyers’ needs.

“In several of our houses, the builders have now started to put home offices where dining rooms were, and instead of breakfast areas, they’re expanding the breakfast areas making those dining rooms,” said Jeff Smith, vice president of Smith Marketing.

Agents agree that low inventory and tough competition have made the current climate a seller’s market.

“The percentage of homes getting multiple offers has to be the highest probably maybe it’s ever been,” Smith said.

“If you find something you love, be as aggressive as you need to be to try and get it,” Greer said.

July was Guilford County’s most successful month for home sales in 14 years.

825 homes were sold.