Health officials report COVID-19 outbreak at Alamance County assisted living facility

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Health officials in Alamance County released a statement Friday, saying they have identified a COVID-19 outbreak at the Brookdale Senior Living in Burlington.

Two staff members and one resident have confirmed cases of the virus.

The full statement is provided below:

Alamance County Health Department has identified an outbreak at the skilled nursing facility Brookdale Senior Living in Burlington. Currently, three (3) cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the facility. The confirmed cases are among two (2) staff and one (1) resident. The two staff are not Alamance County residents and they will not be included in Alamance’s COVID-19 case count, but will be included on the biweekly Long-Term Care Facility (LTCF) report for NC DHHS. NC DHHS defines an outbreak as two confirmed cases within a long-term care facility.

The Health Department deployed public health staff to the facility on July 2 to collect specimen for testing for all remaining residents and staff at the facility.

‘We are thankful for the partnership with Brookdale Senior Living and their prompt notification to us at the Health Department,’ stated Health Director Stacie Saunders. ‘We will continue to work with the facility to mitigate the outbreak and help prevent the spread to others including deployment of public health staff for surveillance testing and implementing daily collaborative communication between Health Department, hospital partners and facility.’

Alamance County previously reported two other LTCF outbreaks, Peak Resources in Graham and White Oak Manor in Burlington. Peak Resources has resolved and has completed two (2) incubation periods as of June 27 with no other cases identified – their total outbreak was three staff and no residents. White Oak Manor is scheduled to resolve next week as long as no other cases are identified prior to the completion of a second incubation period.

Alamance County Health Department identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 20. Since then, a total of 1215 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. Of those confirmed cases, 981 have been released from isolation and 197 remain active and in isolation. Included in those active cases, 12 individuals are receiving care at a hospital. Sadly, there have been 37 COVID-19 related deaths. COVID-related deaths include only patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, and who died without fully recovering from the disease.

‘Alamance experienced a large increase in cases following the Memorial Day weekend and we need your help to reduce the spread of infection as we approach another holiday weekend. As we enter the Fourth of July holiday weekend, please remember to practice precautions,’ Saunders reminded. ‘Limit your social interaction and practice the 3Ws – Wear, Wait and Wash. These simple steps can reduce your risk and the risk to your family, friends and neighbors.'”