COVID-19 hospitalizations trending downward, doctors say don’t let your guard down

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are trending downward, but doctors say we shouldn’t let our guard down.

At the start of the year, Cone Health was worried about running out of hospital beds at the end of January. Well, that never happened.

Richard Pro’s team is responsible for tracking the trends. The latest projections continue to push back the start date for when Cone could exceed capacity.

Pro says more people are wearing masks and staying put, which is helping reduce community spread.

“With the original strain of the virus, we are doing really well. If this was a boxing match we’ve connected with our opponent and they are staggering a bit,” said Pro, the chief data and analytics officer at Cone Health.

The problem is the virus is mutating, so now is not the time to slack off.

“While we are seeing really good things right now as far as hospitalizations, it is kind of a cautious optimism because if people let their guard down now and stop masking and stop distancing and allow that variant to really hit the community then we could see another surge like we did in December, early January,” Pro said.

Initially their projections forecasted a shortfall of hospital beds starting Jan. 21. Their timeline shifted as the community better followed virus prevention guidelines.

“As we approached Jan. 21, the shift in the date was very, very gradual it has sped up as time has gone by and the effects of the greater vigilance in the community have really taken hold and shown their effect,” Pro said.

Pro is concerned if we let our guard down, we are opening ourselves up to another surge.

“We are always concerned that people will see our numbers improving and think that it’s OK to not be as careful, but I like to tell people is, actually right now is when it is more important than ever. If you can get this spread below a certain level the virus will die out, but until we get there you always have this threat of it surging again,” Pro said.

Pro says it easy to get carried away, but we need to remember hospitalizations are still four times higher than they were in September. He says while they are lower than our peak a few weeks ago, there is still a long way to go.