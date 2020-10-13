COVID-19 cluster reported at UNCG on women’s basketball team

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A COVID-19 cluster has been reported at UNCG that impacts fewer than 10 students on the women’s basketball team, according to a statement from the university.

The full statement is provided below:

“The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases that currently impacts fewer than 10 students within the UNCG Women’s Basketball team. While a “cluster” is typically defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as 5 or more cases that are deemed close in location (“location” is defined as a single setting such as a single residential hall or dwelling, etc.), clusters also tend to involve a level of close contact between impacted individuals and traceable to a single originating case (also known as an “index case”).

The individuals in this cluster have been identified and we are working closely with our partners at the GCDPH. Contact tracing has started. All members of the UNCG Women’s Basketball team are undergoing COVID-19 testing. Practices and activities for the team have also been suspended pending additional testing. Athletic facilities are undergoing extensive, deep cleaning.

Direct communication will be initiated with anyone determined to have been in close contact with those in this specific cluster who have tested positive for COVID-19. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. Through this process, more individuals may be identified as part of this cluster.

Individuals who have been potentially exposed to a person who has tested positive and are at-risk for contracting the virus will be notified through the University’s contact tracing procedures and provided with further guidance. If an individual has not been contacted, then it has been determined that they have not been exposed to a positive person in this case.

For contact tracing to work, participants must be thorough and honest. We ask all in our community to do their part. Failure to provide honest, accurate information can fuel the spread of COVID-19 and make more people sick and may be a violation of the UNCG Student Code of Conduct.

Quarantine and Isolation

As needed, any affected individuals will be placed in quarantine or isolation. Quarantine keeps someone who was in close contact with a person who has a confirmed positive test for COVID-19 away from others. Isolation keeps someone who has symptoms and/or tested positive (with or without symptoms) away from others, even others in the same residence. For more information on the differences between quarantine and isolation, view this sheet. Quarantine and isolation may occur off-campus. UNCG has established 148 rooms appropriate for isolation or quarantine as needed on campus.

Community Standards

The COVID-19 pandemic requires all of us to be aware of our behavior, adhere to important community standards, and keep the health of ourselves and our community in mind at all times. Please ensure you have downloaded and read the Return to Campus guidebook and frequently visit the COVID-19 website for updates. UNCG also continues to report positive cases with impact to our campus and other key data at our COVID-19 Dashboard. Remember a few key points, as highlighted in this short video:

Wear a face covering when you are indoors. If you are in your own room or office, you can remove it, but have it with you in case another person joins you. Wear a face covering outside when you can’t social distance (6 feet or more apart). Face coverings are not just one of the best tools we have to fight the spread of COVID-19, they are mandatory for everyone on campus. Do not go to class, meetings, indoor spaces, or any place where people gather without one.

Wash your hands frequently and properly. Use soap. Take 20 seconds. Do it right to help promote good hygiene.

Keep your distance. Stay at least 6 feet apart whenever possible. Close, prolonged contact is a proven way to spread COVID-19, so avoid it as much as possible.

Monitor yourself for symptoms. If you feel ill, do not come to campus. Call Student Health Services or your personal health care provider to ask if you need to be tested.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive for COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone who tested positive, complete the self-reporting form.

What Happens If You Test Positive

If a student tests positive, they should immediately complete the self-reporting form so that additional support can be provided and contact tracing can be initiated. If the student resides on-campus, the University will either arrange for them to travel home or move them to isolation housing on campus. Students who test positive must be medically cleared before they resume activities on campus.

If an employee tests positive, they should complete the self-reporting form and contact their supervisor. Either HR or Faculty Personnel Services will reach out to the employee to discuss leave options. Any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 will have to be medically cleared before returning to work.

Stay Informed

For the most up-to-date information, please monitor your email frequently, regularly visit the UNCG COVID-19 website, follow our @uncg social media channels, and download the UNCG Mobile app from the Google or iTunes app store app to receive push notifications directly to your phone.”