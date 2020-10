THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Officials tell FOX8 a COVID-19 cluster has been reported at the Thomasville Fire Department.

Six positive cases have been reported over the last two weeks.

Some firefighters will return to work this week, but others will be out a little longer.

Everyone is recovering.

Fire stations stayed open, and calls stayed on track.

Firefighters have been filling shifts, and overtime has been paid to provide adequate services.