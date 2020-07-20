‘COVID-19 cluster’ reported at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Harrah’s Cherokee Casino is facing a “COVID-19 cluster” after five workers tested positive for the coronavirus, according to WLOS.

A “cluster” is any outbreak of at least five cases within a 14-day period and a plausible link between cases, according to the North Carolina Division of Public Health.

The employees all worked in the table games section.

The workers have been directed to isolate for at least 10 days since first symptoms and 24 hours past last fever.

“Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos remain committed to the well-being of our employees and customers,” said Brooks Robinson, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino regional general manager, according to WLOS. “Enhanced health and safety protocols in place since reopening include training of our entire team of over 3,000 employees on cleaning and sanitizing techniques, the proper use of PPE, and mandatory wearing of face masks by employees and customers.”

No other workers or customers were identified as close contacts to the patients, Robinson said citing employee testimony and surveillance records.