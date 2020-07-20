‘COVID-19 cluster’ reported at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Harrah’s Cherokee Casino is facing a “COVID-19 cluster” after five workers tested positive for the coronavirus, according to WLOS.
A “cluster” is any outbreak of at least five cases within a 14-day period and a plausible link between cases, according to the North Carolina Division of Public Health.
The employees all worked in the table games section.
The workers have been directed to isolate for at least 10 days since first symptoms and 24 hours past last fever.
“Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos remain committed to the well-being of our employees and customers,” said Brooks Robinson, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino regional general manager, according to WLOS. “Enhanced health and safety protocols in place since reopening include training of our entire team of over 3,000 employees on cleaning and sanitizing techniques, the proper use of PPE, and mandatory wearing of face masks by employees and customers.”
No other workers or customers were identified as close contacts to the patients, Robinson said citing employee testimony and surveillance records.