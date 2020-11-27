COVID-19 cluster identified at South Graham Elementary School

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Alamance County Health Department has identified a COVID-19 cluster at South Graham Elementary School, according to a news release.

Currently, nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the school. The confirmed cases are among staff, all whom are Alamance County residents.

The cases will be included on the biweekly Child Care and School Settings report for NC DHHS. NC DHHS defines a cluster as minimum of five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.



South Graham Elementary School staff and families have been notified about this situation. The areas of the school building where the identified individuals were present have undergone a systematic cleaning and disinfection.

The school is currently closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Operations at the school will continue as usual after the holiday break.



“Alamance Burlington School System collaborates closely with the health department and this cluster was identified quickly, we are thankful with this partnership to keep staff and children throughout the school system safe,” stated Alexandria Rimmer, interim health director. “We will continue offering guidance and support to mitigate the outbreak.”