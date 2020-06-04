Cousin of George Floyd who lives in High Point speaks out about Floyd’s death

HIGH POINT, N.C. — On Wednesday, a cousin of George Floyd who lives in High Point spoke to FOX8 about Floyd’s death.

Dr. Tyrone Rigsby is also a High Point pastor. He’s said he’s glad people are coming together to fight for what he calls outright justice because this type of violence could happen to anyone.

Rigsby said he’ll never forget the video of George Floyd’s death.

“He’s a man laying on the ground, handcuffed. Officer’s knee on his neck. I mean he was defenseless. I mean what can he do,” Rigsby said.

He said what shocked him the most was realizing this was one of his loved ones on TV.

“My sister called me, baby sister said… you know that was your cousin… our cousin that got killed. It devastated me. It just sent chills through me,” Rigsby said.

Rigsby’s grandpa and Floyd’s father are brothers. He said he lost contact with that side of his family when they moved away from North Carolina.

“I very seldom got a chance to meet him other than family reunions when they had the chance to come. It was the Floyd and McNeil Family,” he said.

This unfortunate situation is reuniting them again, as the entire family grieves Floyd’s death.

“Like my family has always said, it’s in God’s hands,” Rigsby said.

Rigsby said their faith in God is what’s holding them together along with the support of people protesting against the police violence all over the country.

“As long as people feel like they can get away with it, it’s not going to stop. Bring people together. Talk it out. If you have to bring the officers in for more training… sensitivity training. That’s what it’s going to take,” Rigsby said.

He wants these calls to action to remain peaceful.