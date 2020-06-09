Couple weds during Black Lives Matter protest

A symbol of solidarity and love.

Newlyweds Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon shared their first look on their wedding day outside a Philadelphia hotel surrounded by a Black Lives Matter protest.

The video has now gone viral.

Kerry Anne says she could feel all the energy around her in that moment.

The couple’s wedding plans were rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic, so they decided to hold a small ceremony in the courtyard of the Logan Hotel.

As Michael and Kerry Anne got their first look at one another, demonstrators surrounded them.

The photographer says people were chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Black Love Matters” as they gathered around the couple.

Michael says seeing his bride for the first time that day in that manner was an amazing moment.