Couple shoots 3, kills 2 in attempted home invasion, police say

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Residents in a Texas apartment shot three people breaking into their home, killing two of them, according to police.

A man and woman died Tuesday night in the attempted home invasion, police said. The third person, a man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting took place inside a unit at a northeast Austin apartment complex at 10:30 p.m. Police say people inside the unit fired the shots, but they did not say who did the shooting or how many shots were fired.

Police also did not say what the motive may have been that led to the home invasion or if the renters and people shot knew each other.

Other people living at the complex were evacuated after the shooting but were later escorted back into their homes.

Lawmakers passed nine gun-related laws during the 2019 Legislature. One law prevents apartment landlords from being able to prevent tenants or their guests from carrying a firearm.

This means that as long as the renters in this case possessed the guns legally, they cannot face consequences from their apartment complex for having the guns in their apartment.