Couple gets married in masks, gloves amid covoravirus lockdown in Italy

A couple living in Rome got married on Saturday despite the city remaining in lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Donned in masks, Tatiana Datolla and Armando De Rosa tied the knot at the deconsecrated Santa Maria in Tempulo Church.

A Rome City Hall official presided over the ceremony – he also wore a mask and protective gloves.

The couple had booked the wedding a year ago planning for De Rosa’s family to come to Rome from Naples for the big event.

Despite the nationwide lockdown, which has forced all but essential businesses to shut, Rome’s City Hall has made an exception.

It was allowing civil wedding ceremonies to go ahead for those who booked before the virus started.

Tatiana and Armanda had to limit their guests to two – the maid of honour and best man.

Surrounded by empty chairs in the church, the couple slid down their masks so they could kiss.

Hairdressers and florists had been closed so the bride said she did her best to fix her hair and found some fake flowers.

Luckily, the dress she had bought in advance.

“Even if we have to do it like this, it doesn’t matter,” said the bride.

“I am sorry about what is happening but what can we do? This is life,” said Datolla before tugging down her mask and kissing her new husband.

Italy was the first Western democracy to be hit by the virus, and it has suffered the most deaths of any nation: nearly 19,000 as of Saturday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The vast majority of people recover.