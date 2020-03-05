County commissioner-elect becomes first Muslim woman to hold office in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — History was made in Durham County after voters elected the first Muslim woman to hold office in the state of North Carolina.

Nida Allam was voted on Tuesday as a member of Durham County’s Board of Commissioners.

Allam took to Twitter to acknowledge the outpouring support for her campaign as well as the history her victory made for the state of North Carolina.

“People of Durham you made history last night by electing me as the FIRST Muslim Woman to serve the state of North Carolina. I can’t even express how grateful I am to have earned your trust and support,” Allam said via Twitter.

🎉WE MADE HISTORY LAST NIGHT🎉



People of Durham you made history last night by electing me as the FIRST Muslim Woman to serve the state of North Carolina. I can’t even express how grateful I am to have earned your trust and support.https://t.co/Z23JfcaZD6 — Nida Allam (@NidaAllam) March 4, 2020

Allam finished fourth in voting for the five available seats for Durham County’s Board of Commissioners.

Allam was elected third vice chair of the N.C. Democratic Party in 2017 — the first Muslim ever elected to the Executive Council.