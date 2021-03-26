Country music star Luke Combs steps in to fight litter in NC — and you can help

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A country music star is stepping up to fight litter in North Carolina and is encouraging others to help keep the state beautiful.

Luke Combs is from Huntersville and teamed up with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to issue a public service announcement about the litter problem.

“We are from one of the most beautiful places in the world, and we need to do our part to help keep it that way,” Combs said.

Last year, the pandemic forced the NCDOT to cancel its annual spring litter sweep. This year it is happening with safety protocols in place. Volunteers are encouraged to help pick up litter during the two-week period from April 10-24.

Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves, and orange safety vests from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office.

For more information on the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s 2021 Spring Litter Sweep, click here.