‘Couldn’t have come at a better time’: NC man wins over $130,000

CONCORD, N.C. — Kenneth Hertzog, of Concord, said picking his own set of numbers scored him a Cash 5 jackpot of $138,292, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hertzog, a rebar worker, was grocery shopping at the Publix on Weddington Road in Concord when he decided to buy a few Cash 5 tickets.

A few days later, he discovered he was a winner in Wednesday’s drawing right before walking into the dentist’s office to get a crown finished.

“We pulled into the parking lot, and my wife asked if I had the lottery ticket,” Hertzog recalled. “She said, ‘I think we might have won $250.’ And I said, ‘Why can’t we win the big one?’”

As luck would have it, they did.

“I pulled it up and looked at it, and I said, ‘We got all the numbers. We got all five!’” he said.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After federal and state tax withholdings, Hertzog took home $97,842.

Hertzog and his wife, Tina, recently decided to move to Florida to be closer to Hertzog’s mother.

“This will actually help us move so we can be near her,” Hertzog said. “It couldn’t have come at a better time.”