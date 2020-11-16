Costco requires all members to wear face coverings, including those with medical conditions

Costco is now requiring all customers to wear face masks, including those with medical conditions, according to a statement released by the president and CEO of Costco.

However, children under the age of two are exempt from the mask policy.

The full statement is provided below:

Dear Costco Member,

“Effective Nov. 16, 2020, we will require all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or face shield at Costco locations. Entry to Costco will only be granted to those wearing a face mask or face shield. Children under the age of 2 are exempt. Costco has had a face mask policy in effect since May 4, 2020, but members who could not wear a mask due to a medical condition were exempt. This is no longer the case. If a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield at Costco. This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees. Thank you for your cooperation and support. Craig Jelinek

President and CEO

Costco Wholesale”