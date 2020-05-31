Costco bringing back free samples

Costco members have something to look forward to: the return of free samples.

The warehouse club stopped offering samples of food items in March due to coronavirus concerns.

That free food is extremely popular among some members.

Costco’s CFO said on an earnings call Thursday that those samples are coming back in mid-June.

It is unclear how exactly they’ll come back.

He did say it won’t be like the old way where members were allowed to pluck the samples from a tray.

It’s also unclear how shoppers will be able to eat that free food.

Costco requires everyone in its warehouses to wear masks.