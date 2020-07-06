Zach Braff shares heartbreaking last text he got from best friend Nick Cordero before Cordero died

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Actors Zach Braff (L) and Nick Cordero of “Bullets Over Broadway” perform live on NBC’s “Today” at TODAY Plaza on May 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Condolences for Broadway actor Nick Cordero poured in from around the world after his wife announced his death Sunday night.

Cordero, 41, had battled the coronavirus for 95 days before he passed.

Amanda Kloots shared her husband’s progress on social media following his diagnosis, posting every improvement the actor showed and each complication he suffered, including an amputation and the possible need for a lung transplant.

But on Sunday she shared her ultimate loss. “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” Kloots said in an Instagram post.

Actor Zach Braff also posted multiple times on social media about how great of a loss Cordero’s death is.

On Instagram, Braff wrote, “I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.

Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his mother and wife by his side. I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don’t believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm.

I am so grateful for the time we had. “We’ll catch up some other time.” pic.twitter.com/Oq2a8QsIyH — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 6, 2020

In another tweet Braff said, “Nick Cordero fought as hard as he could for 90 days. Wear a mask. F*** Covid.”

Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that the loss was “devastating.”

Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight. https://t.co/T3xfcAtw0E — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020

That sentiment was shared by actress Jenna Ushkowitz, who starred in the television show “Glee” and Broadway play “Waitress,” which Cordero also performed in.

Ushkowitz tweeted “devastated,” before sharing another tweet begging for people to wear masks to protect themselves and others.

“We are mourning a friend and a light in this world who shouldn’t be lost to this virus and didn’t deserve this. What can you do? WEAR A MASK,” Ushkowitz said in the tweet.

Academy Award winner Viola Davis shared her condolences on social media as well.

“My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard….so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels….”

RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard….so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels…..❤❤❤🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/nRE3AmS0A2 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 6, 2020

Phillipa Soo, who starred as Alexander Hamilton’s wife Eliza Schuyler in the Broadway hit Hamilton, shared the Go Fund Me for Cordero’s family and said the loss was “so devastating.”

Support Amanda Kloots Nick Cordero & Elvis https://t.co/qJyQ9VZc07 — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) July 6, 2020