YWCA Greensboro giving hourly workers at Emergency Homeless Shelter $2 raises during pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The YWCA Greensboro is rolling out raises for hourly workers in the organization’s Emergency Homeless Shelter, according to a news release.

The YWCA made the announced Thursday, but, since March 25, the workers have been making an additional $2 an hour.

The organization plans to keep the raises in place until all “shelter in place” directives are lifted.

“During this crisis, we have not heard a lot about emergency shelter workers who are working every day with a high-risk population,” said CEO Lindy Perry-Garnette. “These folks are risking their own health and that of their families on a daily basis to ensure that vulnerable people, including families with children, who are experiencing homelessness have a safe place to be while we all outwait this public health crisis.”

Since March 16, the YWCA Greensboro shelters has been running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Since Monday, all shelter staff has been required to wear surgical masks, and all people staying at the shelter have been given masks to wear as well.

“We are extremely grateful for our community partners who have stepped up in these challenging times,” Perry-Garnette said. “The premium pay increases are made possible by a grant from the United Way’s Virus Relief Fund and additional emergency funding from the Lincoln Financial Foundation.”

United Healthcare is now providing lunches for the shelter five days a week at no charge, and the YWCA says countless community groups, faith communities, businesses and individuals are providing food and needed supplies.

The YWCA’s Congregational Nurse, provided through Cone Health, is checking in on residents and screening potential new residents.

The YWCA Greensboro says that the organization is in need of monetary donations to cover additional staffing, supplies and utilities. Donations can be made at the YWCA Greensboro website or by mail.