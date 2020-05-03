‘You are risking first responders’ lives’: Chicago police shut down several parties defying stay-at-home order

CHICAGO — Chicago police had to shut down several parties over the weekend while the weather was warming up, WGN reports.

Police say they shut down multiple parties happening Friday night. On Saturday night going into Sunday morning, police broke up two parties.

“Going to a party during this pandemic is reckless and the height of foolishness,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

Police say people were dancing in the street at one point.

“We lost officers to the COVID-19. For a silly party, you are risking first responders’ lives,” CPD Supt. David Brown said. “Think about that.”

Police said that as the stay-at-home order in Illinois continues, they will not hesitate to make arrests.