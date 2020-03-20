WSSU postpones graduation ceremonies amid coronavirus outbreak

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem State University officials released a statement Friday, saying that the 2020 spring commencement ceremony will be postponed.

The full statement is provided below:

"The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff remain our foremost concerns. Given the projections for the spread of COVID-19, and federal and state regulations about large gatherings, the difficult decision was made to postpone the May 8, 2020 commencement ceremony. Please note, this is NOT a cancelation. Planning for rescheduling the ceremony is underway and will be announced in the coming weeks.

We will engage members of the Class of 2020 in the planning to ensure the event is memorable. We feel strongly that we do not want students or their families to miss this momentous occasion."