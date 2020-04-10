Worried about business closures? Send us your questions, and we’ll ask a representative from the Small Business Administration!

Many of our local businesses are wondering when they will be able to open their doors again.
The stay-at-home order North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued last month meant those considered “nonessential” were forced to close.
Small business owners are not only worried about their employees. They’re worried about whether their company can survive the coronavirus outbreak.
The federal government is offering help with forgivable loans, but since its launch on April 3, we’ve received many questions about what that really means and what the rules are for applying.
On Monday, we’re taking your concerns to the Small Business Administration. A representative from the agency will join us live on the FOX8 Morning News.
You can email us your questions at AskUs@wghp.com for a chance to get an answer.
Then, be sure to tune in to FOX8 on Monday after 8 a.m.