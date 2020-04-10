Worried about business closures? Send us your questions, and we’ll ask a representative from the Small Business Administration!

A closed sign is shown at Romeo & Juliet Furniture and Appliances with an empty parking lot in Detroit, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with 10 million people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) via CNN

Many of our local businesses are wondering when they will be able to open their doors again.

The stay-at-home order North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued last month meant those considered “nonessential” were forced to close.

Small business owners are not only worried about their employees. They’re worried about whether their company can survive the coronavirus outbreak.

The federal government is offering help with forgivable loans, but since its launch on April 3, we’ve received many questions about what that really means and what the rules are for applying.

