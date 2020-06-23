Woman sought after taking off mask, coughing on 1-year-old baby’s face, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Police are trying to find a woman accused of coughing on a 1-year-old baby’s face at a California frozen yogurt shop.

At about 5:25 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an assault at Yogurtland, located at 5638 Cottle Road in San Jose, according to San Jose police.

An unknown woman was standing in line at the shop in front of another woman who had her 1-year-old child in a stroller.

Police say the unknown woman was upset that the mother was not maintaining proper social distancing so the woman took off her face mask and coughed two to three times on the baby’s face.

The woman then left the shop.

The woman is described as a white woman in her 60s with a medium build. She was wearing a gray bandana, glasses, a long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants and patterned tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bowman at (408) 277-4161.

Anonymous tips can be phoned in to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867).

Police looking for woman accused of coughing on 1-year-old baby’s face (San Jose Police)

