President Trump, Coronavirus Task Force give update
Woman, 90, with coronavirus dies after telling doctors to save ventilator for younger patients

Coronavirus

LUBBEEK, Belgium -- A 90-year-old woman from Belgium died from coronavirus complications after refusing a ventilator, asking doctors to save it for younger patients, Fox News reports.

Suzanne Hoylaerts was taken to a doctor after she had a loss of appetite and shortness of breath.

Hoylaerts later was hospitalized tested positive for COVID-19.

She reportedly told doctors, "I don't want to use artificial respiration. Save it for younger patients. I already had a good life."

Hoylaerts died on March 22, two days after she was admitted to the hospital.

