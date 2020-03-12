Winston-Salem to cancel all non-essential city-sponsored events; says 2 city employees exposed to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Effective immediately, Winston-Salem city departments have been instructed to cancel all non-essential city-sponsored events that involve public participation because of coronavirus concerns, the city said in a news release.

Mayor Allen Joines said he is supporting Gov. Roy Cooper’s request that the organizers of any event expected to draw more than 100 people cancel their plans.

At this point, no city employee has tested positive for the virus. However, the city learned Thursday of two employees who have been directly or indirectly exposed. Both went into self-quarantine as soon as they learned of their exposure. One employee was exposed to two people who have tested positive for the virus. The other employee has a child who was exposed to someone with the virus and who is exhibiting symptoms.

All business travel for city employees outside the county is canceled unless otherwise authorized by the city manager or one of his assistants.

The city said it has stepped up its routine for sanitizing city facilities, especially door handles and other surfaces that come in frequent contact.

“Our situation in Winston-Salem is rapidly evolving,” Joines said. “It is imperative that every citizen immediately begin practicing those measures that can slow the spread of the disease. And I urge those who are most at risk, including the elderly and those who have compromised immune systems, to take extra precautions.”

More information, including links with guidance for businesses, employers and schools, is posted on the website for the Forsyth County Public Health Department.