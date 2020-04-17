Winston-Salem teacher makes face shields for healthcare workers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem engineering teacher is transforming his home into a small factory to make personal protective equipment for health care workers in smaller environments.

Donald Sweeper teaches emerging technologies at Quality Education Academy.

For the last three weeks, he’s been using 3-D printers to make face shields during the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s Sweeper’s way of trying to help health care workers who work in smaller environments such as doctors’ offices, dialysis centers and birthing centers.

“My wife is a health care professional, and she’s a registered nurse that’s in dialysis, so she was the first person that came to mind when I decided to be a part of this cause,” Sweeper said. “I wanted to not only help her but help all of the people that she works with in that community.”

He makes it a priority to hand deliver each shield.

Sweeper says the reaction he receives from workers keeps him going.

“I love it. I love making a difference in a time when you can’t buy these anywhere. This is something that’s created in my home from my heart, so it really makes me feel good that I’m able to meet a need,” Sweeper said.

He has made deliveries to locations in the Triad, the Triangle and South Carolina.

He is accepting donations to make sure he can continue his efforts to help more people.