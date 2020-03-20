Winston-Salem State University student tests positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem State University student has tested positive for coronavirus, the university announced.

The university received notice of a positive test on Friday.

"The individual received appropriate medical care and was discharged to their home off campus," the university said. "The patient is not a residential student and has not attended a class on campus in 14 days. The student has been directed to undergo a self-isolation at their off-campus home until they receive medical clearance."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which last updated their numbers on Friday afternoon, there are 15,219 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 201 people have died.

