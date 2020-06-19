Winston-Salem State University chancellor reacts to changes caused by the pandemic

COVID-19 concerns are forcing some of the biggest colleges and universities in the Piedmont Triad to cancel major events.

The fall semester is going to look very different for a lot of campuses.

“What happens on campus in the fall is going to be very different, and our primary responsibility is making sure we have students on campus that are safe and we can deliver the academic education that they need,” said Chancellor Elwood Robinson at Winston-Salem State University.

In addition to academic adjustments, students can expect some major changes to their social calendar.

On Thursday, North Carolina A&T and Winston-Salem State University canceled their homecoming plans.

“When we think about the HBCU experience, that’s homecoming. People coming back to fellowship with one another, classes coming back, class reunions, five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 50 years of classes that come back so it’s a major disappointment not to honor those classes and not to be able to see all the alumni,” said Chancellor Robinson.

Chancellor Robinson says it wasn’t an easy decision, but it was a necessary one.

“Our public health officials tell us that we will probably peak in North Carolina somewhere around September, and when you think about peaking in September, September is when we were scheduled to have our homecoming and the alumni quickly saw that and said we don’t think it’s safe for us to be there,” said Chancellor Robinson.

The chancellor says he has no doubt Winston-Salem State University students and alumni can turn this current situation into a positive.

The university is considering virtual celebrations or celebrating in small groups, but nothing has been solidified.