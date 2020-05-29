Winston-Salem restaurants allowed to set-up parking lot dining during Phase 2 of NC’s reopening process

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eating out may soon mean eating outside in Winston-Salem, according to a new Winston-Salem city policy.

The policy will allow restaurants in the central business district to set up seating in privately-owned parking lots, so long as they have permission, according to Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership President Jason Thiel.

Storefront seating can also bleed into the area in front of neighboring buildings with permission as well.

This allowance is specifically for Phase 2 of North Carolina’s coronavirus response. Once the state moves into the next phase, restaurants will once again be required to get sidewalk dining permits.