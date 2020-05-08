Winston-Salem Pride Festival and Parade canceled over coronavirus concerns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem is following Greensboro’s lead in canceling the city’s Pride Festival and Parade.

Winston-Salem was set to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ community with the Winston-Salem Pride Festival Parade and Food Truck Rodeo on Oct. 17.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, however, Pride Winston-Salem decided to call off the event.

“The health and well-being of the greater Winston-Salem community is Pride Winston-Salem’s top

priority,” said Jerry Morin, president of Pride Winston-Salem. “Our festival and parade brought 30,000 people to The Downtown Arts District last year. After COVID-19, a mass gathering of this size could unnecessarily risk the health and safety of our community.”

Morin says volunteers are disappointed but they still plan to host virtual programs on Facebook, Instagram, Zoom, their YouTUbe channel and on the Pride Winston-Salem website.

The organization plans to announce events in time for annual Pride month, June.