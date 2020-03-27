Winston-Salem pastor holds prayer service before stay-at-home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- In-person church services around the country have been put on hold thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. With Winston-Salem's new stay-at-home order going into effect Friday night, Pastor Emily Hull Mcgee of First Baptist Church decided to hold one last in-person prayer service Thursday evening.

"We're preparing to hunker down and shelter in place for the next several weeks, and so before that gets started, I just thought what better use of some front steps right now," she said as she waited on the steps leading up to her church.

The church, on Fifth Street in downtown Winston-Salem, has shifted to online services in the past few weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"My church community is so rooted right here in this place, and we've been a church for almost 150 years, and here in this location for almost a hundred years," Pastor Mcgee said. "Yet right now we're not physically here. We're all scattered in our homes all around the community."

On an impulse, Emily posted an invite on the "Downtown Winston Salem Neighborhood Group" Facebook page Thursday morning, welcoming anyone and everyone to swing by if they needed to talk, wanted to pray or if they just wanted to hang out, while of course "stay[ing] at a safe distance so we're not sharing germs, just sharing solidarity."

After waiting for some time, a few people finally showed up, and together they prayed because, as Pastor Mcgee said, "the building may be closed, but the church is very much open."

Emily doesn't know if she'll hold another impromptu prayer meeting given the stay-at-home order, but First Baptist on Fifth plans to hold online services at least until April.