Winston-Salem mayor reinstates mask mandate for city-owned, leased buildings

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines reinstated the mask mandate on Friday for city-owned and leased buildings, according to the mayor’s seventh amended state of emergency declaration.

Earlier this week, Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chair Skip Alston said that face masks will be required inside all county-owned buildings regardless of people’s vaccination status.

The requirement went into effect on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. with “substantial and high” coronavirus transmission.

Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC’s website has a map that shows counties with substantial and high transmission.