Winston-Salem mask mandate now in effect regardless of vaccination status

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People in Winston Salem will now have to mask up in public buildings whether they’re vaccinated or not.

City officials have declared an emergency mask mandate that started at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. The mandate came as COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the U.S.

Businesses like Sir Winston Wine Loft and Restaurant have prepared their staff for the mandate ahead of time.

Food and Beverage manager Jo Romero said customers are already familiar with mask-wearing indoors and feel it won’t hurt business.

“We’re happy to have people come back out in general. So…if putting the mask back on makes the general public happy again and comfortable and comfortable coming out again…that’s what we got to do,” Romero said.

Since the start of the mandate, people are on different sides of the fence, but Kevin McDonagh said he will do whatever to make the virus go away.

“We’ve been undergoing this whole COIVD pandemic for almost a year and a half. So, at this point, the fight is almost over. I feel like we might as well put the masks on and just follow the rules,” McDonagh said.

According to Mayor Joines, this is the eighth amended declaration and will stay in effect until modified or rescinded.