Winston-Salem issues mask mandate to start on Friday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A mask mandate in Winston-Salem will take effect at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said he is implementing the mask mandate because of the danger presented by the delta variant.

Guilford County’s mask mandate started last Friday at 5 p.m.

Both businesses and patrons prepared themselves ahead of a busy weekend to re-adjust to the county commissioners’ indoor mask mandate.

Guilford County officials issued the mandate during a meeting last Tuesday to discuss the rising COVID rates in the county.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

