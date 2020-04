FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools plans to put seniors in the spotlight to recognize the graduating class as school remains closed during the pandemic.

At 8:20 p.m., WS/FCS will turn on the lights at all high school football stadiums in recognition of the Class of 2020.

The lights will remain on for 20 minutes.

The community can participate from home by turning porch lights or other lights.