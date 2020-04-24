Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools to roll out ‘FLEX Fridays’ to pair fun with e-learning

School leaders at Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools are offering students, parents, and teachers more flexibility with e-learning.

“As we’ve adapted to our e-learning since the March 13 school closure, we’ve all been in a learning curve. So the central office had to quickly switch how we support schools, teachers had to quickly shift how they support their students. And it’s been a learning curve. And this time has been very stressful for our country, for our community, for our school district, and getting feedback from families and teachers is really helping us to refine our e-learning practices,” Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools Chief Academic Officer Nicolette Grant said.

One of those changes is adding what’s being called FLEX Friday. Now all K-12 schools will have one day a week where teachers do not assign new work for students.

FLEX stands for fun, leisure learning, emotional time, and extra learning and support.

Instead students can focus on catching up on other work, getting extra help from educators, working on their emotional health, and getting new virtual experience.

“So on those days, we’re asking teachers to allow students to use that Friday just to regroup, to focus on the whole child and realizing the social-emotional impact of this e-learning. And then they have extra time to either finish up work they were doing during the week or for small group time with instruction from teachers. Or for students who get extra support through our exceptional students department. Speech pathologists can meet with students and provide their services. So that’s the purpose of it. And we’ve started this for all schools K-12,” Grant said.

The focus on emotional health is an important part of this initiative.

“So as we think about really trying to teach the whole child, obviously in schools we talk a lot about academics, but there’s a social-emotional side as well. Especially now during this time when everything is so different now than it’s ever been. We want to make sure that parents have activities at hand to help their children express their feelings, kind of think through things they might not even know they’re feeling,” MTSS Program manager Robyn Varga said.

The fun is important too. That’s why school leaders are trying to emphasize new experiences students can get online.

“As we are all sitting trapped in our homes and we’re thinking about what it’s like outside, lots of museums around the United States and even in Europe, I saw one in France, have offered online avenues for touring their museums and different activities. There’s also a list of virtual field trips that include art museums, history museums, science museums, theme parks, zoos, aquariums. So students can not only have these opportunities to visit places they might not ever get to in their lives, but they also are building background knowledge that will help them connect later to text they might read, to things they are learning about in school. So it’s kind of a win-win for everyone to take part in those virtual tours,” Varga said.

The FLEX Friday also is a way for teachers to catch up on grading, lesson plans and collaboration with their peers.

Grant says this is another way of adapting to what has been a drastic change for teachers, parents, and students.

“Our parents have done such a wonderful job of supporting their students. They did not know that they were going to be teachers suddenly but they have been really patient and flexible and understanding. And we appreciate the partnership with our parents and our teachers to be there to support our students,” she said.