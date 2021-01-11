Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools students in grades 2, 3, 6 return to classrooms

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Students in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are going back for the first time in 10 months to in-person classes on Monday.

Children in grades 2, 3 and 6 have the opportunity to learn inside the building if granted by a parent or guardian.

It comes as coronavirus cases are at another record high for the county and the state.

Angie Williard welcomed her kindergarten students back for face-to-face learning in late 2020 at Petree Elementary.

“I loved being able to see the kids being able to come back into the building,” she said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t feel safe”

She’s already seen it pose problems.

“When I have on a mask and they have on masks and they’re all six feet apart and spread out in my classroom, it feels really hard to know that I’m teaching them in a way that’s effective,” she said.

Parents have the choice to keep their child in remote learning or send them back. It’s one Williard had to make for her own son.

“He will remain remote for the rest of the year,” said Williard. “I’m very fortunate that he’s able to do that.”

The school district is taking a phased approach to re-entry.

Grades 4, 5, 7 and 8 ar scheduled to go back Jan. 18, followed by high school as early as Jan. 21.

“It’s extremely challenging and I wish it could be more normal,” said Williard. “I just feel like right now it’s not time yet.”

Over the past two weeks, more than 3,000 coronavirus cases were reported countywide. It’s at 13.7% percent positivity rate for testing. Health leaders want that number to be 5% or below.

“I think that we should delay this further,” she said. “Look at it again when the data is more clear.”

A board of education work session is scheduled for Tuesday. There’s nothing on the agenda pertaining to the re-entry plan. FOX8 reached out to every board member on Sunday night for a comment and have not heard back.