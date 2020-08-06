Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools student-athlete tests positive for coronavirus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Thursday announced that a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

The school system released the following information:

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has been notified that a student athlete, who returned to campus at West Forsyth High School for voluntary summer workouts with the soccer team, has tested positive for COVID-19. The last date the student attended a voluntary workout was on Monday, August 3. West Forsyth and WS/FCS Athletics Department staff have worked with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to initiate proper notification of other students and staff who may have had contact with the athlete. Those individuals are being asked to quarantine according to health department guidelines.

WS/FCS resumed voluntary athletic workouts for high school student athletes on August 3. Coaches and athletic trainers are following the guidance provided by the North Carolina High School Athletics Association. All workouts are optional for student athletes and pertain to fall sports only.

WS/FCS students attending summer workouts are not permitted to enter school buildings (excluding gymnasiums and other athletic facilities), per North Carolina High School Athletic Association requirements. Their temperatures are checked, and they are screened daily. Coaches and students are required to wear face coverings. Students may remove face coverings when engaged in strenuous physical activity.

If you think you may have come in contact with someone infected by the virus, you should seek the advice of your healthcare provider or the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

For more information on COVID-19 and our continuing efforts to keep students and staff safe, please visit the Our Safe Return page on the WS/FCS website.