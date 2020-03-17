Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools shares list of more than 40 ‘Grab n’ Go’ meal sites where children can get breakfast, lunch

See the full list from Guilford County Schools
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – School may be out, but Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is still working to make sure students get the meals they need.
Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., more than 40 WS/FCS schools will offer "Grab n' Go" meals for breakfast and lunch.
Each child can get one breakfast and one lunch, and the child must be present to pick up the meal. No ID or paperwork is required.
Meals will not be eaten at the school.
The "Grab n' Go" sites are as follows:
- ASHLEY ELEMENTARY
- BOLTON ELEMENTARY
- BRUNSON ELEMENTARY
- CALEB CREEK ELEMENTARY
- CASH ELEMENTARY
- CHILDRENS' CNTR ELEMENTARY
- CLEMMONS ELEMENTARY
- COOK ELEMENTARY
- DIGGS/LATHAM ELEMENTARY
- DOWNTOWN ELEMENTARY
- EASTON ELEMENTARY
- FOREST PARK ELEMENTARY
- GIBSON ELEMENTARY
- GRIFFITH ELEMENTARY
- HALL WOODWARD ELEMENTARY
- IBRAHAM ELEMENTARY
- JEFFERSON ELEMENTARY
- KERNERSVILLE ELEM ELEMENTARY
- KIMBERLEY PARK ELEM ELEMENTARY
- KIMEL FARM ELEMENTARY
- KONNOAK ELEMENTARY
- LEWISVILLE ELEMENTARY
- MEADOWLARK ELEMENTARY
- MIDDLE FORK ELEMENTARY
- MINERAL SPRINGS ELEMENTARY
- MOORE ELEMENTARY
- MORGAN ELEMENTARY
- NORTH HILLS ELEMENTARY
- OLD RICHMOND ELEMENTARY
- OLD TOWN ELEMENTARY
- PETREE ELEMENTARY
- PINEY GROVE ELEMENTARY
- RURAL HALL ELEMENTARY
- SEDGE GARDEN ELEMENTARY
- SHERWOOD FOREST ELEMENTARY
- SMITH FARM ELEMENTARY
- SOUTH FORK ELEMENTARY
- SOUTHWEST ELEMENTARY
- SPEAS ELEMENTARY
- SPECIAL CHILDREN'S
- UNION CROSS ELEMENTARY
- VIENNA ELEMENTARY
- WALKERTOWN ELEMENTARY
- WARD ELEMENTARY
- WHITAKER ELEMENTARY