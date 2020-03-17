Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools shares list of more than 40 ‘Grab n’ Go’ meal sites where children can get breakfast, lunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

See the full list from Guilford County Schools

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – School may be out, but Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is still working to make sure students get the meals they need.

Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., more than 40 WS/FCS schools will offer "Grab n' Go" meals for breakfast and lunch.

Each child can get one breakfast and one lunch, and the child must be present to pick up the meal. No ID or paperwork is required.

Meals will not be eaten at the school.

The "Grab n' Go" sites are as follows:

ASHLEY ELEMENTARY

BOLTON ELEMENTARY

BRUNSON ELEMENTARY

CALEB CREEK ELEMENTARY

CASH ELEMENTARY

CHILDRENS' CNTR ELEMENTARY

CLEMMONS ELEMENTARY

COOK ELEMENTARY

DIGGS/LATHAM ELEMENTARY

DOWNTOWN ELEMENTARY

EASTON ELEMENTARY

FOREST PARK ELEMENTARY

GIBSON ELEMENTARY

GRIFFITH ELEMENTARY

HALL WOODWARD ELEMENTARY

IBRAHAM ELEMENTARY

JEFFERSON ELEMENTARY

KERNERSVILLE ELEM ELEMENTARY

KIMBERLEY PARK ELEM ELEMENTARY

KIMEL FARM ELEMENTARY

KONNOAK ELEMENTARY

LEWISVILLE ELEMENTARY

MEADOWLARK ELEMENTARY

MIDDLE FORK ELEMENTARY

MINERAL SPRINGS ELEMENTARY

MOORE ELEMENTARY

MORGAN ELEMENTARY

NORTH HILLS ELEMENTARY

OLD RICHMOND ELEMENTARY

OLD TOWN ELEMENTARY

PETREE ELEMENTARY

PINEY GROVE ELEMENTARY

RURAL HALL ELEMENTARY

SEDGE GARDEN ELEMENTARY

SHERWOOD FOREST ELEMENTARY

SMITH FARM ELEMENTARY

SOUTH FORK ELEMENTARY

SOUTHWEST ELEMENTARY

SPEAS ELEMENTARY

SPECIAL CHILDREN'S

UNION CROSS ELEMENTARY

VIENNA ELEMENTARY

WALKERTOWN ELEMENTARY

WARD ELEMENTARY

WHITAKER ELEMENTARY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video