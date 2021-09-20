‘Will be greatly missed’: Central Davidson Middle School teacher dies of COVID

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A teacher at Central Davidson Middle School passed away after contracting COVID, according to her family.

Billie Coleman taught English language arts to sixth graders at CDMS.

She died a week shy of her 50th birthday, her family says.

CDMS released the following statement on Coleman’s passing:

“Please keep our CDMS staff and students in your thoughts and prayers as we lost a beloved member of our Spartan family this weekend, Billie Coleman. Miss Coleman was a 6th grade teacher who will be greatly missed. Her smile and compassion for learning and teaching will always be remembered.”