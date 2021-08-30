Wilkes County School Board votes to mandate masks for 30 days

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Wilkes County Schools officials voted 3-2 during a meeting on Monday to mandate masks.

School officials say the mandate is in effect for 30 days and will be reviewed at the end of September.

The mandate starts on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and the school district will provide masks.

As of the end of the day on Friday, Aug. 27, WCS had 59 active COVID cases, including both students and staff.

They had 349 close contacts. Roughly 9% of those close contacts did not have to quarantine due to being vaccinated.

Roughly 41% of close contacts were from athletics.



Not all cases are due to school transmission, school officials say.

As the Delta variant and spiking numbers continue across the state, local schools are looking to mask mandates as the fall semester kicks into gear.

The data and the numbers have been changing day-to-day, and many school districts have set and then amended their mask mandates later.

Here’s the full list of schools in the Piedmont-Triad and their current masking policy as the 2021-2022 school year begins.

REQUIRED:

Alamance-Burlington Schools

Allegheny County Schools

Asheboro City Schools

Caswell County Schools

Davidson County Schools

Davie County Schools

Guilford County Schools

Lexington City Schools

Montgomery County Schools

Mt. Airy City Schools

Randolph County Schools

Rockingham County Schools

Surry County Schools

Thomasville City Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Wilkes County Schools

Yadkin County Schools

OPTIONAL:

Stokes County Schools

As cases go up or down and the information evolves, it is likely that these mandates will evolve along with it. As always, we will update information as it changes.